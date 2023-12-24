State Duma Speaker Volodin: The United States has lost economic leadership

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that the United States has lost its economic leadership. He reported this in his Telegram-channel.

According to the parliamentarian, attempts to regain leadership by starting armed conflicts, trade and sanctions wars, organizing terrorist attacks and destroying the European economy should not bring results.

“Perhaps the last instrument of global influence remains the American dollar. Washington is increasingly using it for political struggle. In the United States, having realized that anti-Russian illegal sanctions are ineffective, they are hysterically threatening to disconnect banks around the world from their financial system for violating them,” the State Duma speaker emphasized.

Volodin added that US President Joe Biden is depriving the country of its last advantage, since such threats do not add confidence to either the state itself or its currency. “Other states, ensuring their financial security, will now more actively abandon the dollar as a world reserve currency. The process is gaining momentum,” the parliamentarian concluded.

Earlier, Volodin said that the West lost more than $103 billion due to sanctions imposed against Russia.