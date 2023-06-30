Ukraine and all of Europe face new challenges in the context of instability in Russia. Among them, the displacement of Wagner’s mercenaries to Belarus and the plan that, according to Kiev, has been deployed by Moscow to give the go-ahead to explosions against the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant stand out. This was explained by the President of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenski, this Friday in Kiev in a meeting held with a group of Spanish media, including EL PAÍS, on the eve of the visit made this Saturday by the Spanish President, Pedro Sánchez, who opens in Ukraine the semester in which Spain assumes the rotating presidency of the EU. Zelensky acknowledges that, along with his closest entourage, he has become “accustomed” to living under threat, but makes it clear that the “greatest danger” is run by the soldiers in the trenches and alludes for the first time to the risks faced by the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, especially after the failed mutiny that he experienced last Saturday. “Russia only wants to kill me; Everyone wants to kill Putin ”, he settles.

The president has come to talk about a possible World War III if Russia wins. “If Ukraine does not resist and Russia advances towards Poland or the Baltic countries, that would mean World War III,” he predicts. Placing Kiev under the cloak of NATO is the best way, he understands, to make Putin see that “there is no fear of any aggressor.” “We would like to receive the invitation [para entrar en la OTAN] in [la cumbre de] Vilnius”, admits the president of Ukraine, referring to the Lithuanian capital, where the alliance will hold its next meeting on July 11 and 12. “NATO is the best guarantee of security” in the face of the open conflict with the Russian invasion. “We do not admit any other alternative,” Zelenski insists on integrating into the organization.

The Ukrainian leader calculates that his army has knocked out about 100,000 of Wagner’s Russian paramilitaries (21,000 dead and 80,000 wounded), “colossal” casualties and a blow to the morale of the invaders. One of the best kept secrets by the Ukrainian authorities is the number of casualties among his troops, which Zelensky refuses to make public.

The Kiev authorities have been insisting for several days that Moscow has a plan ready to attack the largest nuclear power plant in Europe with explosives, located in the southern region of Zaporizhia and occupied since March 2022 by the Russians. Zelenski has insisted that “they plan to exploit it to generate an escape [radiactivo]” and recalls that kyiv already warned last year of the risk that the Kremlin army would destroy the Nova Kajovka dam, something that happened on June 6. The first investigations suggest that Russia dynamited it. The Ukrainian president estimates that there are some 5,000 heavily armed invading soldiers at the nuclear plant and that, with an attack against such sensitive facilities, Moscow seeks to prevent the advance of the local army. “His plan is to wipe us off the face of the Earth,” he concludes.

Zelenski, during the meeting with Spanish media, including EL PAÍS. Luis De Vega Hernandez

“We cannot send our soldiers to certain death”, he affirms to explain that in the counteroffensive they are facing minefields by the enemy, and describes as “politicking” the possible doubts about the progress that may exist among his NATO partners , whom he blames for sending artillery “late”. “Our people are our treasure,” which is why “we are very cautious,” he adds. The president assures that he prefers to take four or five months, and save casualties, than trying to gain ground in two months with thousands of deaths.

“Some partners laugh at me, but I know in detail what each country has,” says Zelenski, who has once again asked the allies for artillery, as well as anti-aircraft systems and “modern” aircraft to defeat Russian dominance in the sky. , because “they have in sufficient quantity”. He even acknowledges that he has sometimes criticized his partners and his response has been to slow down aid shipments. With more weapons, he adds, they could save civilians and 95% of the critical infrastructure that Russia attacks, such as electricity, ports or railways. “I’m very clear, I can’t tell them: ‘Give me everything’, but “I know what I’m asking of you”, he adds, continuing to thank all that Ukraine has already received.

The crisis unleashed in Russian territory between Wagner’s boss, Yevgueni Prigozhin, and Putin has opened a new range of tension in the area with the reception of the leader of the paramilitaries in Belarus after the mediation of President Aleksandr Lukaskenko, understands Zelenski. “They may prepare attacks from there” or organize “sabotage groups” that put not only Ukraine at risk, but also Poland or Lithuania, NATO territory, he says. He speaks of “hybrid warfare” although, in any case, he does not believe that it is an imminent danger. However, the president affirms that he has already ordered his command to pay special attention to that border, since it is the closest point to reach Kiev. In fact, the Russians already took advantage of it at dawn on February 24 of last year, when the great invasion broke out.

Russia is a country divided between the “many” who support the warlord, in reference to Prigozhin, and “that large part” that continues to support Putin, according to the Ukrainian president, who believes that this will bring beneficial consequences for his army on the battlefield. “We have to take advantage of all this to expel the enemy,” he says.

The mercenaries have been sent as “cannon fodder” without any possibility of returning to their positions “because they were killed” and “that is why these criminals were said to be so powerful.” The army “the most motivated is the one that wants to survive, which is our men.” That hack of 100,000 casualties in enemy ranks is already part of the counteroffensive, says the president.

The president of Ukraine knows in detail the casualties in his army, he says, but he did not want to make them public when asked about it. He considers the soldiers he has in the reserves “adequate,” though he remarks that it’s not easy to replace someone who has experience in warfare.

Zelenski, although he does not comment on his preferences between Joe Biden or a possible return of Donald Trump in the 2024 elections in the US, knows that some US Republicans are sending what he considers “dangerous signals”. He acknowledges that not all are agreements with Biden, who is suspicious that kyiv could attack Russia with allied weapons. In addition, he would like the fastest possible delivery of F-16 fighters, which will not arrive this year.

Zelenski also did not want to be explicit about a possible change of presidency in Spain after the elections on July 23. His goal is to be able to maintain the current level of collaboration. “We want to live like you, but for that we have to survive.”

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, this Friday in kyiv. Luis De Vega Hernandez

