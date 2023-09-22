On his second visit to Washington since the war began in February 2022, the Ukrainian president met with Joe Biden in the Oval Office, in addition to speaking with representatives of the US House of Representatives and the US Senate. The visit comes amid questions from the Republican wing about continuing with support packages for Ukrainian troops.

Days after finishing his participation at the beginning of the 78th United Nations General Assembly, Volodimír Zelensky traveled from New York to the American capital to insist on the importance of United States help to “fight Russian terror.”

“Today I am in Washington to strengthen our ability to defend Ukrainian children, our families, our homes, freedom and democracy in the world,” said the Ukrainian president after being received with honors at the White House, where he proceeded with with his first lady, Olena Zelenska, to greet the couple Joe and Jill Biden.

At the reception, the US president extended his support to his Ukrainian counterpart, adding that his administration is doing “everything we can to make the world stand with you.”

Once the presidential meeting was over, Zelensky had the opportunity to address the US Senate in the old chamber of the upper house, inside the Capitol. There, he was also able to meet with the Senate minority leader, Mitch McConnell, and the majority leader, Chuck Schumer, who explained the importance of US aid.

US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met in the Oval Office of the White House. September 21, 2023 © AFP/ Jim Watson

“Mr. Zelensky said ‘if we don’t get the help, we are going to lose the war,'” Schumer said, citing the alleged words that the Ukrainian president had said to him during their closed-door meeting.

On the other hand, the majority leader in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, confirmed that he rejected a request from Zelensky to address the Lower House of the US legislature, arguing that “there was no time for that at such short notice.” in addition to not being with the congressional minority leader, Hakeem Jeffries, at the president’s reception.

A new aid package for 325 million dollars

After being widely criticized by the most conservative wing of the Republican Party for requesting an additional fund of $24 billion from Congress to continue supporting Ukraine militarily, Joe Biden announced new million-dollar support for Kiev’s troops.

This is a $325 million package with the concept of “presidential assistance for the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine”, which, according to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, would also bring with it the supply of artillery, anti-aircraft systems and munitions. cluster, the latter being strongly criticized for their potential negative effect on the civilian population.

“If we allow it here, it will happen elsewhere and undermine fundamental security, not to mention the values ​​that the American people hold dear,” said White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with leaders from both sides of the American political divide © AFP / Pedro Ugarte

There have already been four rounds of assistance that the Legislative Branch in Washington has approved to increase kyiv’s war reserves, which in total represents some 113 billion dollars that the US Government has allocated to the Ukrainian cause.

Although at the beginning of the war there seemed to be a positive consensus among legislators about Ukraine’s need for American aid, today there are many dissident voices that question continuing to finance Kiev’s forces.

Doubts among Republicans

The first time Volodymyr Zelensky set foot in Washington to ask Congress for help, he was greeted with words of encouragement and promises of funding. Today, the situation has become more hostile for the Ukrainian cause.

In a joint statement, the 28 Republican congressmen, from both chambers, expressed their refusal to continue approving more military aid packages for Kiev, pointing out the Zelensky Government for maintaining a certain secrecy surrounding the counteroffensive, in addition to extending multiple questions to the head of State.

“How is the counteroffensive going? Are the Ukrainians closer to victory than 6 months ago? What is our strategy and what is the president’s exit plan?” the Republicans stated in the letter, where they They refused to continue supporting Kiev if those questions were not answered.

Yesterday at a classified briefing over Ukraine, it became clear that America is being asked to fund an indefinite conflict with unlimited resources. Enough is enough. To these and future requests, my colleagues and I say: NO. pic.twitter.com/mCMh604UGp — JD Vance (@JDVance1) September 21, 2023



After the Polish government announced that it would suspend military supplies to Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky’s government has intensely repeated the need for foreign support for its army to stop Russian intervention.

However, with more than a year of conflict now, it seems that the situation is wearing down the patience of some nations allied to kyiv.

With Reuters and AP