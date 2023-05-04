Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky and the leaders of the Nordic countries – Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Iceland – today in Helsinki exhibited their unity against the Russian military invasion and in favor of Kiev’s aspirations to become a full member Euro-Atlantic Community law.

(Also: French Constitutional rejects referendum on pension reform)

Zelensky acknowledged being aware that it is “impossible” for his country is accepted into NATO for the duration of this war, but he asked his allies for “a political declaration” that offers Kiev a concrete horizon on its accession and that it recognize its status as the “de facto member” of the alliance that Ukraine would have won in this conflict.

The Ukrainian leader also congratulated Finland for its recent accession to NATO and hoped that Sweden would be admitted to the alliance as soon as possible, thus becoming its thirty-second member country.

(Also read: What is known about a minor who killed nine people in a school in Belgrade)

“Ukraine has to be the thirty-third”Zelenski stressed at the joint press conference of the six leaders at the end of the meeting.

For his part, the Swedish Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson, indicated that “we continue to support Ukraine’s process of joining the EU, which is based on its own merits, and we continue to help in the reform process that will pave the way for Ukraine to begin access negotiations”.

(See also: The millionaire plan of the European Union to accelerate the production of ammunition)

Sweden holds the rotating presidency of the European Union this semester. The other leaders present also expressed in a joint statement of support for Ukraine their support for kyiv’s aspirations to become part of the EU and NATO in the long term.

During the summit, which was described as historic by the participants, the Nordic countries recalled that they have sent some 4.4 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine and some 1.5 billion euros in financial and humanitarian aid. Denmark and Finland also mentioned the new military aid packages for kyiv approved in their capitals.

(Also read: Theories about the disappearance of Madeleine McCann: the clues about her whereabouts)

The participants in the summit also expressed their support for the peace plan presented to the UN by kyivwhich involves the complete withdrawal of Russia from its territories, and they promised to work so that Moscow responds to international justice for its actions in Ukraine.

EFE