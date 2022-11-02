Thousands of Ukrainian soldiers are concentrated on the southern front of the Russian invasion, north and northeast of the strategic city of Kherson, capital of the province of the same name, one of the four regions that Russia occupied at the beginning of the war. The Advance of the President’s Soldiers Volodymyr Zelenskywhich was developing fast at the end of September, has been slowed down by the autumn rains that have drenched the ground and by the Russian bombardments on the lines of the Ukrainian advance.

The russian military command it has evacuated tens of thousands of the city’s inhabitants, as well as its authorities, and has displaced them in slabs and boats to the other side of the river. It is not yet clear if this is a step prior to the abandonment of Kherson by Russia or if, once the civilians have been evacuated, the Russians will concentrate their military in that city to resist with blood and fire until the arrival of the hardest part of the winter paralyzes operations.

For Vladimir Putin It would be a huge military coup and loss of prestige to lose the only provincial capital that his troops have been able to control in the eight months that the war has been going on.

The slow pace of progress worries kyiv: Zelensky knows that he is running against the clock and that, at any moment, the support of Western governments may begin to waver. First, because of the almost certain victory of the Republicans – many of them reluctant to support Ukraine unrestrictedly – ​​in the mid-term legislative elections in USA, The next week. And second, because of the increasingly evident disputes between European leaders regarding the management of the economic crisis aggravated by the war, especially in the energy field.

Since the beginning of September, Ukrainian troops, supported by weapons, ammunition, intelligence and even training by the West, have turned the tide of the war and recovered about 12 percent of the territory occupied by the Russians this year, including some thirty cities. . But in the short term, the arrival of winter, and in the medium term, the risk of a significant brake on Western aid could put the Zelensky government in serious difficulties: its economy is badly hit and the electrical infrastructure has just suffered the worst of the bombing , so that up to a third of the country lacks a vital service for the winter.

Ukraine accused Russia of trying to terrorize the population of Kherson by organizing the evacuation with “false messages” about attacks. See also In Focus - War in Ukraine: A look at the lives of soldiers on the front lines

Changes in Washington



Since when Joe Biden won the presidency over donald trump two years ago, his fellow Democrats have dominated the House of Representatives, with an absolute majority of 221 of the 435 seats. But for Tuesday’s vote, poll projections point to the Republican opposition taking between 230 and 240 seats, leaving the Democrats with just 200.

In the Senate, the Republicans already have 50 of the 100 seats, against 48 for the Democrats and two independents. On Tuesday, 34 of those seats are going to be renewed, and the Republicans can increase their advantage and consolidate it with 52 or 53 seats, which would leave Biden with his hands tied for many of his initiatives, including support for Ukraine.

Republican representative Lauren Boebert, one of Biden’s harshest critics, has opposed new increases in aid to Ukraine, which this year adds more than 18,000 million dollars in military and security matters, without counting other multimillion-dollar support. in food, medical assistance and aid to refugees. “Biden has to understand that we are the United States of America and not an ATM,” Boebert wrote a few days ago on her Twitter account.

Not all Republicans think the same as her, although among those already elected and those who may come there are many who poorly hide their admiration for Putin. In any case, it is very likely that, in the future, a large part of the Republican caucus will object to supporting Kyiv.

Joe Biden has to understand

that we are the United States of America and not an ATM.

On the Democratic side there are also doubts about continuing to support Ukraine. Representative Pramila Jayapal, from Seattle, in the state of Washington, and the well-known New York representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, members of the leftist wing of the Democrats, signed a letter a few weeks ago, along with 28 other congressmen from the same current, in which They urged President Biden to reconsider his strategic stance on the war in Ukraine.

In the letter, they called for “redoubling efforts in the search for a realistic framework for the ceasefire”, suggested “incentives to end hostilities” and proposed a certain “relaxation of sanctions against Putin. The letter, leaked by advisers to Congresswoman Jayapal, was withdrawn hours later due to the wave of criticism it aroused among many Democrats. But it became clear that to continue his support for Zelensky, Biden will not only find opponents among Republicans, but also among dozens of Democratic congressmen.

weakened consensus

Since 1951, when the German chancellor, Konrad Adenauer, and the French minister of foreign relationss, Robert Schuman, sponsored the signing of the agreement that created the European Coal and Steel Commission, which gave way to the European Economic Community, and later to the European Union, the axis between Germany and France has been the great engine of the unity in the Old Continent. The partnership between Paris and Berlin continued to dictate the EU’s agenda in recent years, thanks to the excellent relationship between the president Emmanuel Macron and the former foreign minister Angela Merkel.

When the coalition government between social democrats, liberals and ecologists, led by Olaf Scholz, took office in Berlin, everything indicated that the axis would remain. In fact, when Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the EU responded strongly in support of kyiv, and for a few weeks, Macron and Scholz seemed to be playing from the same score.

But the dissonant notes were not long in appearing. Germany, the country most affected among the large EU by the cut in the supply of Russian gas, began to differ with France in handling the energy crisis and Scholz was accused of taking measures without consulting his partners. Last week they had lunch at the Elysee Palace in Paris, but not even a joint statement came out of the interview.

Beyond these disagreements, although the European leaders lip service to a unified discourse of support for Ukraine, the serious economic problems that the war has produced or aggravated (high energy prices, the highest inflation in 40 years, shortages of raw materials for industry, a brake on growth) are forcing each government to seek solutions to domestic problems rather than solving the very serious ones that Zelensky’s homeland is experiencing, which, moreover, is not part of the EU.

The new right-wing governments in Italy and Sweden have not changed the discourse with which their predecessors condemned the Russian invasion. But many analysts in Europe believe that it is only a matter of time. Although in her first address as head of government, the right-wing leader Giorgia Meloni He maintained that under his command Italy would not give in “to Putin’s blackmail” in energy matters, some of his phrases aroused concern.

Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy. See also Security policy Ukraine: Russia may have been behind the cyber attack on government websites

First, he warned that, because of the war, his country had to prepare for the “most difficult times since World War II.” And second, he assured that Italy would make her voice heard and that it would not allow itself to be put under the surveillance of other governments in the region, referring to the German custom of putting conditions on its neighbors when they ask for support from the European Central Bank.

Meloni met in Rome with President Macron, hours after the French president also sent signals to kyiv. Speaking at a forum on peace, Macron spoke about the war and assured that “A peace is possible at a given moment, depending on the evolution of things, and when the Ukrainian people and leaders have decided”.

“The president made it clear that this will be when kyiv decides,” a French government source told EL TIEMPO. But he also acknowledged that Macron’s words put “some pressure on Zelensky” since they suggest that it is not sensible to wait for Ukraine to recover by military means all the territory invaded by the Russians, something that would be enormously delayed and very costly in the future. lives and financial resources.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also spoke a few days ago about peace negotiations. Reiterating the support of the Atlantic Alliance for Ukraine, he maintained that the objective of the military offensive launched in September by kyiv is for the Zelensky government to arrive at a possible dialogue table strengthened to achieve an “acceptable” result. “Most wars end at the negotiating table,” Stoltenberg added, “and we know that what Ukraine can achieve at that table depends entirely on its strength on the battlefield.”

Zelensky knows that in Europe these reflections are gaining ground day after day and that is why he follows with attention and a sense of urgency the advance of his troops towards the city of Kherson. The head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, assures that Kherson will fall “at the end of November”. Defeating the Russians there before winter freezes the war would leave kyiv better placed to demand that the West not lose faith in it and, eventually, to heed Macron’s insinuation and sit at the negotiating table in a position of relative strength. All this, of course, if Putin agrees to a negotiation, something that no one can take for granted.

MAURICIO VARGAS LINARES

FOR THE TIME