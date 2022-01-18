On January 19, Russian ballerina Anastasia Volochkova told Izvestiya that upon arrival at the capital’s Sheremetyevo airport from the Maldives, she was detained by the police for not giving up her child’s seat on the plane.

The Izvestia correspondent clarified whether the detention was related to the violation of the mask regime on board the aircraft, to which Volochkova replied that she always had a mask with her.

“There was a mask, she [Анастасия Волочкова] just drinking coffee, lowered the mask. The steward approached us, I say: “Try to drink coffee in a mask,” added Sergey, the ballerina’s companion.

He added that they would sign the documents and go home. Commenting on these words, the ballerina jokingly said: “Let’s get married.”

On January 18, it was reported that Anastasia Volochkova made a scandal on a plane en route from the Maldives to Moscow because of her unwillingness to wear a mask. According to passengers, the scandal lasted an hour and it was not really possible to influence the ballerina. The author of the video posted on Instagram with the incident stressed that the passengers were afraid that the plane would make an unscheduled landing.