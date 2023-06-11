Haters accusing her of drunkenness were sharply answered by the Russian ballerina and singer Anastasia Volochkova. She published the corresponding post on her personal page in Instagram account. (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

The artist said that these people are unhappy and before giving her advice, they must help themselves. In her opinion, people who criticize her drink cheap vodka themselves and live in slums.

“You would dream of such a luxurious life as mine. And if you want to help me, help financially, ”Volochkova wrote, explaining that she is now creating a large-scale show that needs funding.

The ballerina recalled that she herself decided not to drink much after the Maldives. At the same time, in good company and in a good mood, she can afford to drink prosecco.

Earlier, Anastasia Volochkova said that after a holiday in the Maldives, she gave up alcohol.