Russian ballerina Anastasia Volochkova remembered her romance with Hollywood actor Jim Carrey. She said this in transmission “Secret for a Million” with Lera Kudryavtseva.

Volochkova added that she did have an affair with the actor, and they still have an excellent relationship.

Earlier, Anastasia Volochkova described the most unforgettable sex in her life. The ballerina announced that the most memorable intercourse for her was “sex on a private jet with a loved one.” She stressed that she lived with this sexual partner for 3.5 years.