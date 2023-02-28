The photo from the bathhouse was published on a personal page in the Instagram social network banned in the Russian Federation, owned by the American company Meta Platforms Inc. (recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia)ballerina Anastasia Volochkova.

“Sunday evening is a great time for a Russian bath,” the celebrity signed the picture. For the frame, she posed on the top shelf in the steam room, covering her nakedness with an oak broom.

“Pretty Woman”, “You have no equal”, “You are fire,” the fans wrote compliments.

Many users criticized the artist’s bath. “Something the bathhouse is running”, “What kind of dirt”, “Aren’t you ashamed to show such dirt?”, “It’s cleaner in my shed than in your bathhouse”, “Some kind of unsanitary conditions,” they wrote. However, one of the subscribers stood up for Volochkova, saying that the photo shows water, not dirt.

Earlier, Volochkova posted a video from the bathroom with a golden toilet. This is the restroom of her friend, blogger Tatyana Tuzova.