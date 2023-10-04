Volochkova said that she took a photo with a half-split near a fake plane

Russian ballerina Anastasia Volochkova explained the photo with her leg thrown over a military plane. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, the artist noted that the plane was a fake.

“My photo is being discussed near the fake plane at Mosfilm. Yesterday I was on set for four hours and regretted it. Can’t I post my photos on my social networks? If it were unworthy, I wouldn’t post it. The swing of my slender leg in gold trousers excited you all. Are you out of your mind, good people? – Volochkova said.

The artist noted that she is a partita of Russia.

“My patriotism lies in the fact that I represent Russia on world stages and in the fact that for 20 years I have been inviting all spectators for free. I stayed in Russia, despite today’s most difficult circumstances. I didn’t leave Russia like many artists,” she added.

Volochkova also said that she did not know about the statement to the police because of the photograph near the military plane.

“I do not know anything. If you hadn’t told me this crap, I wouldn’t even have heard of it. Sometimes I learn incredible news about myself. You can imagine how many insinuations there are around my name. So my name is interesting,” she concluded.