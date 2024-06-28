Ballerina Volochkova called Russian show business a “cesspool of kissing snakes”

Ballerina Anastasia Volochkova spoke sharply about Russian show business. Words from the ex-soloist of the Bolshoi Theater leads Channel Five.

The ballerina said that she has no friends among celebrities, since she does not communicate with hypocritical and two-faced people. “Show business is the same cesspool of kissing snakes, like the Bolshoi,” she noted.

Earlier, Volochkova similarly criticized the Russian ballet community. The dancer said that her colleagues are known for their dishonesty and unfairness. According to Volochkova, they tried to remove her from the stage because of her professionalism. The ballerina said that she still has to defend her right to perform against ill-wishers.