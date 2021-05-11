Russian ballerina Anastasia Volochkova angered fans with a candid photo from a vacation in the Maldives. The artist posted a frame in Instagram…

In a picture posted on a social network, she appeared topless, covering her chest with her palms. “Just enjoy every moment of life!” – Volochkova signed the frame. The publication provoked a wave of indignation among its subscribers. “Anastasia, this is overkill,” “No shame, no conscience,” “I’ve already taken off my bra!”, “What a nightmare,” the followers of the ex-prima of the Bolshoi Theater said in the comments.

Some fans of Volochkova noted that they felt ashamed of such an act of the ballerina, who is also engaged in social and political activities. “And then from the Maldives to the temple and holy places, stories about how she prayed, kissing icons … Circus, just a circus,” wrote one of the subscribers.

On April 1, Volochkova took a twine ride through a Moscow park and was caught on video. The video showed how a disguised assistant drags a mobile construction with a ballerina. The dancer greeted the passers-by, a group of people accompanied the cart with her.