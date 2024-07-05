Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 04/07/2024 – 21:18

Coach José Roberto Guimarães called up the twelve players for the women’s volleyball tournament at the Paris Olympics on Thursday (4). The squad is made up of wing spikers Gabi Guimarães, Julia Bergmann and Ana Cristina, opposites Rosamaria, Lorenne and Tainara, middle blockers Thaísa, Ana Carolina and Diana, setters Macris and Roberta and libero Nyeme.

For this edition of the Games, the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) authorized the selection of a 13th player to be a substitute. This athlete will be able to replace another player in case of injury during the tournament. The chosen player for the women’s team was libero Natinha, who will travel to Paris with the rest of the group. The Brazilian Volleyball Confederation (CBV) has not yet announced Brazil’s schedule until the Olympic Games.

Related news:

Of the twelve players selected, five will be competing in their first Olympic Games. The other six are from the team that won the silver medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021. Two-time Olympic champion, 36-year-old middle blocker Thaísa is the most experienced of the group and will be competing in her fourth Olympic Games.

The Brazilian team is the top seed in Group B, which also includes Poland, Japan and Kenya. Brazil’s Olympic debut will be against Kenya on July 29 at 8 am (Brasília time). The match against Japan will be on August 1, also at 8 am. And the Brazilians will close the first phase against Poland on August 4 at 4 pm.

Currently the world leader, Brazil is seeking its third Olympic title. It won gold in 2008 (Beijing) and 2012 (London). The team has three other medals at the Games: bronze in Atlanta (1996) and in Sydney (2000), as well as a silver in Tokyo (2021).