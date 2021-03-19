Volleyball Women’s volleyball top team corona infection in the semi-finals

The LP Kangasala team has been quarantined for two weeks and will be suspended.

LP Kangasala’s women’s volleyball league season is interrupted in the playoffs due to a coronavirus infection.

LP Kangasala has been diagnosed with coronary infection on Friday and the Pirkanmaa Hospital District Infectious Disease Authority has quarantined the team and coaching staff for 14 days. The matter was announced on Friday by the Volleyball Championship League.

The team will be suspended during quarantine. According to a previous decision of the Volleyball Federation Main Series Group, the playoffs of a playoff team will end if the team is unable to play the games marked in the league program due to official regulations.

LP Kangasala won the regular season of the Champions League and the Finnish Cup in February. In the league’s semi-finals, LP Kangasala knocked out Nurmo Jymy and on Friday it was to face Pölkky Kuusamo in its home hall in the second semi-final match. Kangasala won the first match with a score of 3-0.

A possible third match would have been played on Saturday, but these matches have now been canceled.

The league will announce the sequel to the series later.