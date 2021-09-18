The Brazilian women’s volleyball team guaranteed the classification for the world championship in the sport (which takes place in 2022 in Holland and Poland) after defeating Chile by 3 sets to 0, partial 25/11, 25/19 and 25/14, in third round of the South American Championship, held in Barrancabermeja (Colombia).

3 x 0

25/11, 25/19 and 25/14 Day to rotate the cast and guarantee another victory Now it’s time to win on Sunday to guarantee the South American pic.twitter.com/eDKwhlyWhb — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) September 18, 2021

In the previous rounds, the team led by coach Zé Roberto Guimarães beat Peru by 3 sets to 0, partial 25/17, 25/23 and 25/18, and beat Argentina by 3 sets to 1, partial 23/25, 25/13, 25/14 and 25/16.

Brazil ends its participation in the competition next Sunday (19), when it measures forces with Colombia from 9:30 pm (Brasilia time).

The post Volleyball: women’s team beats Chile and guarantees a place in the 2022 World Cup first appeared in ISTOÉ MONEY.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...