Friday, November 4, 2022
Volleyball | Volleyball coach Tuomas Sammelvuo received the national team medal from Canada

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 3, 2022
in World Europe
0

Sammelvuo also coaches a club team in Poland.

Volleyball coach Tuomas Sammelvuo, 46, will coach the Canadian national team in the future. Finnish Volleyball Association tells about it on his website.

Sammelvuo coaches Polish Zaksa Kedzierzyn-Kozle at the club team level. In addition to the club team, he jumps to the national team.

“We are excited that Sammelvuo will join our program. His international track record is impressive and he is ready to work with our players and develop our coaches towards the Paris 2024 Olympics”, Julien Boucher, Canada Volleyball’s Executive Director of Sports, commented on the appointment.

Canada is ranked 15th in the men’s world rankings. At the Tokyo Olympics, the country finished eighth.

Sammelvuo previously coached the Russian national team and Zenit St. Petersburg.

