«With this press release, I want to inform public opinion, the volleyball movement and the entire Federation that, at the end of the 2023 season, I will leave my position as Technical Director of the FIPAV Men’s National Youth Teams. Until the end of August I will work full-time for the Federation and will start my new assignment from 1 September. After four years of beautiful work in a beautiful place, I decided to take on a new challenge». This was announced by Julio Velasco, who in September will leave the position of technical director of the Fipav national youth teams to start a new adventure as coach of Busto Arsizio. «I don’t do it for economic reasons nor because I didn’t feel comfortable in my current position, on the contrary. With President Manfredi in particular, but also with the Federal Council, the administrative staff of the Federation, the regional Presidents and the companies, I was able to work splendidly. I had all the support and autonomy necessary to develop a work program that yielded important results”, underlines Velasco. “In my long career – he adds – I have coached the youth sector, clubs and national teams of various countries, almost exclusively in men’s sector, but for various reasons I have not been able to develop a real project in the women’s sector. Now I have the opportunity to do so. I therefore want to thank President Manfredi and Fipav who allow me to seize this opportunity, all the coaches and collaborators who they have helped me in these four years and the players who ultimately are the ultimate goal of our work».

«We can do nothing but thank Julio Velasco – explains the federal president Giuseppe Manfredi in the note – for what he has done in these years together. Already in 2019, when I was vice president, we were very happy to be able to embrace him again and have him back with us after the legendary pages he had written with the men’s national team. In this period Julio has contributed to the growth of many young athletes with innovative training methods, giving impetus to our movement which has been able to overcome a difficult moment such as that of the Covid-19 pandemic and, starting again with renewed impetus, has then turned into excellent field results. However, it would be ungenerous – in my opinion – if we thanked Velasco exclusively for the results obtained. I believe that all those who have shared work and human experience with him, whether they are athletes or staff members, have somehow enriched themselves. He has always been an innovator, a farsighted person, a person of undeniable charisma thanks to which we have done something important for our entire movement. On behalf of the entire Federation and of Italian volleyball, I wish Julio the best of luck in his new adventure».