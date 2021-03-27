Volleyball Vantaa Ducks was left without bronze medals: “This doesn’t feel good”

On Saturday, the Kokkola Tigers took the fifth medal in their club history.

In years Kokkola Tigers, which celebrated the championship three times in 2013–16 and won silver in 2014, took the fifth medal in club history on Saturday, when the Vantaa Ducks crashed in Kokkola in the men’s volleyball championship league bronze match 3–1.

From the spring 2016 championship team, the bronze was won by the captain Antti Leppälä as well as the mid-season team arrived Antti Ropponen.

“For this team, bronze was pretty much the maximum performance. Yes this can be celebrated. The next season will be considered later, the main thing is to succeed, ”Leppälä said.

The most powerful tigers on Saturday were all-around players. Jiri Hänninen made 21 and Jere Mäkinen 16 points. Leppälä scored 13 points.

“Bronze is a big deal for the club and a place to celebrate. He still has a passion to continue coaching, but this season he has lived one day at a time because of the corona and there is no contract yet, ”said Tiger head coach Mikko Keskisipilä.

Ducksin by far the most effective was the chipper who scored 29 points Joonas Jokela. The spring playoffs were a strong display for him ahead of next fall’s European Championships, and foreign clubs may also get in touch.

“Players who play in Finland for a good season are always interesting players. Hopefully we will have a good team next season as well. There is no agreement itself yet, but the matter has been discussed and agreement on the future is close, ”said Ducks head coach Juho Rajala.

Although fourth place was much better than what Ducks was beaten for before, Rajala was disappointed.

“The win was close today, this investment doesn’t feel good,” Rajala said.