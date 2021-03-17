Volleyball Vantaa Ducks surprised Savo Volley in the semi-finals of the volleyball league: “There are now two chances to put the game in the package”

Joonas Jokela of the Ducks scored as many as 33 points. In the second semi-final pair, VaLePa won the Tigers in Kokkola.

Regular season winning Savo Volley started the volleyball men’s championship semifinals with a away loss. In the quarterfinals, the Vantaa Ducks, which had already dropped the Hurricane, knocked down the Savoans 3–1.

Ducks chipper Joonas Jokela was the most effective of the match with as many as 33 points. Made a point of attack from the match ball Tommy Carmody scored 13 points.

“The start of the second batch was a bit weak. Then I told the guys that it is not a pity that we are in the semi-finals, ”Jokela said in an interview with Ruudu.

The second semi-final match will be played on Saturday in Pielavesi. If necessary, the third will be in the same hall on Sunday.

“There are two possibilities now to put the game in the package. Pielavesi has sometimes been in a mill, but let’s go there to win, ”Jokela, who fed as many as seven aces, continued.

Savo Volley did not have a good day today, often losing his footing on the muddy pitch. Midfielder Severi Savonsalmi was 15 points most effective. Antti Siltala and Olli-Pekka Ojansivu scored 11 points.

VaLePa won the Tigers 3–2 in Kokkola, and is also victorious from the final place. The second semi-final will be played on Saturday at VaLePA’s home field in Sastamala.

VaLePa solved the fifth set with a pass. First Romans Saussilla it was a multi-feed turn, and soon after Aaro Nikula put it even better. VaLePa won the final round by a crushing 15–4.

“The fifth installment was indeed a feeder. As a whole, there was a tense feeling in the match, and we endured the pressures a little better in the end, ”VaLePa’s head coach Janne Kangaskokko said.

Sakari Mäkinen was the most effective of VaLePan by 24 points. Nikula scored 19 and Sauss 12 points.

VaLePa well controlled the Tigers’ winger. Jiri Hänninen scored 15 points, but his balance was burdened by 11 attack errors. Chipper Antti Ropponen scored only seven points, attacking errors he accumulated eight.

VaLePa has won the previous three championships in 2017–19, last spring the championship was not shared.