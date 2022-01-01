Volleyball Vantaa Ducks started the year in the volleyball league with a great away win – “The game went smoothly”

Coach Juho Rajala was excluded from the match due to Korona exposure.

Vantaa Ducks head coach Juho Rajala stayed home on Saturday due to Korona exposure when his team traveled to Joensuu after home tests to start the 2022 calendar year volleyball in the Men’s Championship against Karelian Charm.

“The home was more exciting than before on the sidelines, but the game went really well, relaxed and relaxed. I am especially pleased with the combat and defense, ”Rajala said after Ducks knocked the Charm straight 3-0.

There were 50 spectators in Joensuu. On Sunday, the Ducks will meet the Tigers in Kokkola without the presence of the audience.

“On Monday, the league management team will meet and make decisions on extending the term. Personally, I would like to play only within the limits of what ever there is, ”Rajala said

“We would have six more matches after Sunday in January, and I don’t think moving them into the future would be the best option,” he added.

With their victory, the Ducks strengthened their positions above the playoff line. Aleksander Rastamo made 16 and Ville Kattelus 12 points. The Ducks won by 10 to 3, and the attack success rate was 51 to 36.