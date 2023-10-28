Volleyball | Vantaa Ducks experienced a defeat but no name crisis – “Nobody needs the Korson Veto name anymore”

Home team The Vantaa Ducks’ Champions League match on Saturday had good prospects, but in the end Hurrikaani-Loimaa, one of the league’s medal favorites, won the match 3–1. Hurricane-Loimaa chopper Eetu Häyrinen scored 28 points for the guests. The Ducks’ most effective player was a Montenegrin Milutin Pavisevic with 24 points.

In Vantaa, the public is used to cheering on the Ducks, because it’s been a while since the name change.

Korson Veto finished last in the Champions League in the 2015–2016 season, and after the season the name of the club’s league team was changed to Vantaa Ducks.

“The city wanted Vantaa to appear in the name of the league team. We thought about it and found out that Korso is known for the Ankkarock event. It then became the name Ducks”, the chairman of KoVe Ari Koskenoja tells.

According to Koskenoja, Ducks is already established as the name of the team.

“Even though the majority of the spectators are older people, none of them want the KoVe name for the team anymore. In any case, there are a lot of spectators who have moved to Vantaa from somewhere else,” says Koskenoja.

Ducks has the official partnership status of the city of Vantaa.

“Considering the size of the city, there are quite a few clubs here. In my opinion, the Ducks’ status among sponsors is at a moderate level. Ducks’ annual budget is a little under 300,000 euros, and raising the money is really challenging. The situation has tightened in recent years,” admits Koskenoja.

The Ducks made the playoffs in their inaugural season after the name change. At that time, Saturday’s opponent Hurrikaani-Loimaa was better in the quarterfinals with a 3–0 victory.