Volleyball VALLEPA was not allowed to cut off the volleyball finals and the gold will not be decided until the peak of Kuopio’s events: “There is a motorcycle fair at the other end of the hall”

All was covered on Thursday at the VaLePa championship after the sixth round of the men ‘s sixth volleyball championship final. VaLePa had been so superior in two installments.

But the idea disappeared somewhere during a long break in VaLePa’s locker room. Something also happened in the second locker room. Savo Volley won the next three rounds, the match 3–2 and moved the solution to Kuopio for the seventh final on Saturday, with the wins being 3–3.

“It’s going to be an interesting event. There is a motorcycle fair at the other end of the hall, ”sighed Savo Volley’s coach Timo Tolvanen.

VALLEPA lasted three match balls in the final round after a loss of 10–14, but in the end Andrus Raadik, who scored 23 points in the match, hit the visitors with a facilitating point, and thus the final win was recorded for the away team 13–15.

“It was already a must. I already had a couple of attacks, ”Raadik emphasized.

Raadik raised his own level the most in points, but the whole team improved. One solution was Michael Michelaun entry into a chipper.

“In Finland, long breaks often bring changes to the match. We made changes, the reception improved and I changed the chipper (Michelau) to be the only option, ”Raadik said.

VaLePan coach Janne Kangaskokko easily found the cause of the loss.

“When the match had to be settled, not everyone had the edge. Reception was declining all the time. There were places in the third and fourth installments, but there were also tactical mistakes, ”Kangaskokko admitted.

Sakari Mäkinen scored a whopping 31 points. Second best Matias Tihumäki scored 16 points.

“Pull to speechless. The strength of Savo is the extent of the roster. They were tough when it came to it, ”Mäkinen said.

According to Tolvanen, nothing special was done during the long break.

“There was a brief discussion. Everything was put all in. The job was relaxed, and everyone raised their own level. Let’s see who plays as a chipper on Saturday, Michael succeeded now, ”said Savo Volley’s coach Tolvanen.