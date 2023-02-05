Volleyball | VaLePa’s passer Mikko Esko celebrated winning the Finnish Cup for the eighth time already

“The next goal is the sixth consecutive championship,” Mikko Esko said.

Tampere

Mikko Esko still remembers the first volleyball Suomen Cup victory. Even though Tampere already won the eighth Cup on Sunday, the memory of the first one lives on.

“We won it in Jyväskylä. It was a really important win for the club as well, and I didn’t play as well in the spring playoffs as I did in the Cup final. We ended up with bronze in the series”, Esko remembers.

Under the leadership of Esko, VaLePa has won almost everything possible since December 2016. The third Cup win of his career came in Hämeenlinna in January 2017, and there have been only championships in the league, i.e. five in a row.

“The next goal is the sixth consecutive championship. I hope you could celebrate at home in Sastamala. But the party would be just as sweet, even if it were held elsewhere,” Esko said.

Akaa-Volley lost the Cup final 0–3, and some time ago VaLePa beat it away 3–0 as well. Can any team threaten the title?

“We ourselves are the biggest threat. If we keep this level until the end of the season, that should be enough. I have to train well all the time”, Esko emphasized.

Last season, Savo Volley came close to knocking off VaLePa in the finals, but it has been just a shadow of last season. Akaa-Volley and Raision Loimu are next in the league.

“The position of pre-favourite is not easy. Other teams are also able to improve their current level”, Esko believes.

Esko already won the first of his six SM gold medals in 1999 in Pater. It came in the season after the cup championship.

“If Akaa had won today, they would certainly have had a hard time in the spring playoffs. For them, the victory would have been much more of a draining thing”, Esko estimates.

After spring 2023, Esko, 44, has a place for reflection. Will you continue your career or not?

“We hope he will continue,” said VaLePa’s sports director Hanna Arve-Talvitie.

Esko’s wife agrees.

“Our daughter said that father can continue to travel around Finland for her and me as long as he can”, Sarah Esko said.