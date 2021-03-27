Saturday, March 27, 2021
Volleyball VaLePa transferred the final volleyball solution to Pielavesi

by admin
March 27, 2021
in World
0

The decisive third final will be played on Tuesday in Pielavesi.

Home team VaLePa won Savo Volley 3–1 in the second final of the men’s volleyball league and stretched to the decisive third match of the final series. On Saturday, VaLePa from Sastama took the victory in the readings 23–25, 25–17, 25–19, 25–21.

The decisive third final will be played on Tuesday in Pielavesi. Savo Volley won the regular season this season, VaLePa was second.


