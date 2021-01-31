No Result
Volleyball VaLePa already won the fifth consecutive volleyball Finnish Cup

January 31, 2021
In total, the cup championship was sixth for VaLePa.

Sastamalan VaLePa has won the Finnish Volleyball Men’s Championship. It defeated Hurricane 3–1 (25–21, 25–21, 23–25, 30–28) in Loimaa in the final of the final tournament in Tampere.

VaLePa seemed to win the match straight in three sets, but Hurricane, who improved his game, won the third set and tormented VaLePa with continuation balls in the fourth.

VaLePa won the Finnish Cup for the fifth time in a row. In all, the cup championship was its sixth.

