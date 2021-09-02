Volleyball Turkey surprised Olympic team coached by Tuomas Sammelvuo in European volleyball in Tampere

Finland will meet Russia in Tampere on Sunday and Turkey on Wednesday next week.

Tampere

August Russia, which won Olympic silver in Tokyo at the beginning of the year, suddenly lost to its men’s European Championship volleyball opening match in Tampere.

Turkey softened in the C-block Tuomas Sammelvuon coached in Russia 3-1.

Sammelvuo has been coaching Russia since the summer of 2019. He was at the helm of Finland after his extensive career in 2013–2019.

Turkey is better known as the winner of women’s volleyball, and in previous women’s European Championships in 2019, Turkey won European Championship silver. The best men’s European Championship ranking so far is 11th, but in the summer the country’s men’s national team took the title of the European Golden League.

In Tampere, Turkey won the opening round with the Russian continuation balls 29–27, lost the second 16–25, but then went to its expenses in batch numbers 25–21 and 25–19.

