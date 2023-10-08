Canada, piloted by Sammelvuo, will play at the Paris Olympics.

Tuomas Sammelvuo was once the head coach of the Finnish men’s national volleyball team’s dream of entering the Olympic tournament. He didn’t succeed at the helm of Finland, but on Sunday, as Canada’s head coach, his dream came true in the Olympic qualifiers.

Canada, piloted by Sammelvuo, made it to next year’s Olympic Games in Paris along with Poland in Group C of the qualifiers played in Xi’an, China. In the final match of the group, Canada defeated Mexico in straight sets 3–0.

Canada’s scoring spree against Mexico was a cracker Eric Loeppkywho scored a total of 16 points in three sets.

Canada has Bulgaria to thank for its Olympic spot, which at the end of its qualifying tournament defeated Belgium 3–2 in a tight five-set thriller. That’s how Canada took the second Olympic place in the group ahead of Argentina and Belgium.

Among the other big-name volleyball countries in the qualifying group, the Netherlands, along with Bulgaria, were left behind from the Olympic tournament.

Sammelvuo, who had an incredible career abroad, first as a player and then as a coach, served as Finland’s head coach from 2013–19. Since then, he has, among other things, coached the Russian national team to Olympic silver in the Tokyo Olympic tournament.

When Russia started a large-scale war of aggression in Ukraine in February 2022, Sammelvuo, as a coach, started to look for a compass direction elsewhere. Before the fall Olympic qualifying tournament as Canada’s head coach, he piloted Poland’s Zaksa Kedzierzyn-Kozle to win the European Champions League in the spring.