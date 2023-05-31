Volleyball | Tuomas Sammelvuo still receives greetings from Russia: “Everyone knows what the situation is in the world”

Volleyball coach Tuomas Sammelvuo made Finnish sport history just under two weeks ago. He celebrated the Champions League victory only for a moment and soon moved to Canada to continue his work. Sammelvuo tells what motivates him to continue with national team duties after a long club season.

Being pedantic known as a coach Tuomas Sammelvuo got a new chapter on his already handsome merit list on May 20.

The first season as the head coach of the Polish Zaksa Kędzierzyn-Koźle culminated in the final match of the men’s Champions League, which became unique for Finns.

In a packed Pala Alpitour arena in Turin, Zaksa piloted by Sammelvuo defeated passari Eemi Terportin represented by the Polish team Jastrzębski Węgiel 3–2.

Never before have two Finns faced each other in the final match of Europe’s most important club team competition.

“Of course this means a lot. We didn’t have an easy season by any means,” says Sammelvuo by phone from Canada, where work continues as the head coach of the heavily reformed national team.

Before moving to Poland, Sammelvuo managed to coach successfully in Russian club teams, and as the head coach of the Russian national team, he was on the verge of winning Olympic silver in the Tokyo Games.

Work in Russia ended when Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022.

“ “At least it couldn’t have been more difficult to get to the championship.”

Finnish coach got a contract with the Polish enduring success Zaksa. The work started at the beginning of August, and after that the season had many nuances and twists.

Zaksa had to work a lot in every match leading up to the Champions League final. It defeated Zawiercie from Poland in the quarterfinals (3–0, 2–3) and Trentino from Italy in the quarterfinals (3–2, 2–4, 15–9).

In the semi-finals, the Monday of the club teams went wrongaair champion when Zaksa beat Perugia (3–1, 3–1).

“At least it couldn’t have been more difficult to get to the championship. The sky was incredible. We grew as a team after January. General player Bartosz Bednorz came to us from China, played half a season and was a big part of our team.”

Tuomas Sammelvuo analyzes his team’s attack against Jastrzebski Wegiel in the match played in April.

Sammel year has now reached the winning spots of the Champions League twice: as a player in the ranks of the French Tours in 2005 and now as the head coach of the Polish top team.

The first season as head coach in Poland was handsome, when in addition to winning the Polish Cup, there was a complete success in the Champions League. However, the Polish championship went sideways because Jastrzębski Węgiel took the title with a 3–0 match win.

“The defeat in the finals was perhaps one of the keys to us being able to win the Champions League final. There were ten days to prepare. It was used for resting and training. We focused on a few basics. Against Jastrzębski we played much better now than in the finals in Poland.”

The season was demanding for the coach and the club team cheering on the national team players, as Zaksa played 56 official competitive matches.

“ “Canada has now asked for the third time. The moment was right, and I definitely wanted to come back.”

“In terms of results, it was a great season, but there were incredibly difficult moments during it. We lost matches and didn’t play well. But the team was great in that every time we got up, reacted and learned. We didn’t start the season well, but winning the Polish Cup was a big deal.”

Zaksa won the Champions League for the third time in a row. The fresh title drove the club’s fans wild, and after the championship there has been plenty of celebration in the town. For a while, Sammelvuok also had time to participate in them, but only for a while.

Of the masters the league victory was confirmed late on Saturday evening, and already on the following Tuesday, the Finn was on the plane to Canada with his spouse.

The Canadian Volleyball Association and Sammelvuo had discussed the head coaching job twice before, and the third time they reached an agreement.

What the hell makes a man put in the effort and work hard at the end of a long season and in a new country?

“You could not do it and say no to the national team. I really wanted to get involved in national team coaching, because it is different, and I believe that I can progress there myself. Canada now asked for the third time. The moment was right, and I definitely wanted to come back.”

“You have to put a lot of energy into the game to get things going. The Canadian national team is clearly undergoing a generational change. There are many new, young players in the team. There is some kind of load, but I haven’t had time to think about it,” says Sammelvuo, who lives near Ottawa in Canada.

This summer, Canada will play in the Nations League (formerly the World League) of the top countries. It is ranked 15th in the world and will face Cuba, which is ranked 12th in the world, in its home tournament starting on June 6.

Tuomas Sammelvuo has also worked as the head coach of Zenit St. Petersburg and the Russian national team.

What kind of expectations for Canada?

“Each game is practically an Olympic qualification. The Olympic ranking system has changed, and each game has a big weight. If you beat the team ahead of you, you get big ranking points. And if you lose to the teams behind, you lose points. The main target is the October Olympic qualification in China. This summer we aim to be in top form there.”

“Of course, it would be good to win as many games as possible with this ranking in mind.”

The two best countries from each qualifying tournament go to the Olympics. In addition, based on the ranking points, the top five can join. A total of 12 countries are participating in the tournament hosted by France.

In Sammelvuo’s opinion, moving to Canada has not been a big deal, because the assistant coaches have already worked with the team.

In recent years, Sammelvuo has worked with high-quality and meritorious professional players, but now it has a youthful crew, not all of whom are full-time professionals.

For example, there are university players in the team. However, Sammelvuo seems enthusiastic on the phone.

“Hell hungry and good-natured team to work. Maybe not the top team in the world, but it’s nice to be in the gym when the team works hard.”

According to Sammelvuo, first we’ll see how it goes with the Paris Olympics.

“There has also been talk of a longer period. Of course, after Paris you also have to think about your personal situation.”

“ “Everyone knows what the situation is in the world. My opinions are no longer needed.”

Sammel year has time to take a breather from his sport for a while at the turn of July-August. Before that, there is a close start in the Nations League, which will end either in the middle of July or at the end of the same month if Canada plays in the final tournament of the top eight teams.

In September, Canada will play in the North American Championships, and after that, the Olympic qualifiers are on the program.

After the Olympic qualifiers, Sammelvuo returns to Poland, where he continues as Zaksa’s head coach.

After winning the Champions League, Sammelvuo received many congratulations from all over the world. They also came from Russian players and coaches.

“I don’t I don’t want to cut ties with the people I’ve played with and coached in Russia. Those are relationships between people, but I don’t want to talk about other things in public. Everyone knows what the situation is in the world. My opinions are no longer needed.”

When the war eventually ends, have you thought that you could still coach in Russia?

“I haven’t thought about it. The only thing I’ve been thinking about is that hopefully the world will calm down. Now I’m focusing on the national team in Canada and coaching Zaksa in Poland. I want to coach, develop and grow in my profession and live the everyday life of a coach. This is where I get the biggest kicks.”

