Volleyball | Tuomas Sammelvuo got fired from the big Polish club

Tuomas Sammelvuo will not continue as head coach of Kędzierzyn-Koźle.

Volleyball coach Tuomas Sammelvuo has been fired from the Polish top team Kędzierzyn-Koźle. Sammelvuo has been the head coach of the Polish team since August 2022. The club announced the end of the coaching relationship on Monday.

Sammelvuo coached the Polish team to great success last season: winning the Champions League and the Polish Cup, as well as silver in the Polish League.

However, the past season has been a disappointment for the big club. It is only ninth in the league and second in its group in the Champions League.

The club justified its decision in the bulletin on their website season with modest success. Nine defeats in the league and three in the Champions League were too many. Sammelvuo's place will be taken as a temporary coach Adam Swaczyna.

Sammelvuo is still the head coach of the Canadian national team. He led the group to next summer's Paris Olympics.

47 years old Sammelvuo is one of the most successful Finnish coaches internationally. He coached the Russian national team to the Olympic silver medal in 2021. He has twice been selected as Coach of the Year at the Sports Gala: in 2022 and 2015.

He coached the Finnish national team from 2013 to 2019. At the club level, Sammelvuo has coached in Russia before Poland.

In his playing career, Sammelvuo played 296 national matches and as a player led Finland to the European Championship four in 2007.

Correction at 21:46. Sammelvuo won his second Coach of the Year title in 2022, not 2023.