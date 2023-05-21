Volleyball | Tuomas Sammelvuo celebrates the second Champions League victory of his career

Disappointment for Eemi Tervaporti in the middle of the Polish teams.

Tuomas Sammelvuon the Polish team coached by Kędzierzyn-Koźle won the volleyball men’s Champions League after defeating the Finnish national team passer in the final match Eemi Terportin Jastrzębski Węgielin.

The final of the Polish teams turned into a tense play, which turned in Kędzierzyn-Koźle’s favor 3–2 (26–28, 25–22, 25–14, 28–30, 15–12).

The match was played late on Saturday in Turin.

For Sammelvuo, the Champions League victory was the second of his career, as he celebrated the championship as a player in the ranks of the French Tours in 2005. In addition to Sammelvuo, only Riikka Lehtonen has won the Champions League from the Finns. Lehtosen also has two championships (2002 and 2003).

Earlier in May, Terportorti and Jastrzębski Węgiel got to celebrate the Polish league championship, when the team defeated Sammelvuo Kędzierzyn-Koźle 3–0 in the finals.