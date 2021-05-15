Saturday, May 15, 2021
Volleyball The women’s volleyball team was quarantined for two weeks in the European Championships in Slovakia

May 15, 2021
Finland, which had already secured its place in the European Championships, had to hand over Slovakia’s no-bet qualifier in Saturday.

Finland the women’s volleyball national team has been quarantined in Nitra, Slovakia, where the team was playing their last match in the European Championship qualifiers.

Finland will have to surrender a match against Slovakia on Saturday night. However, Finland has already secured its place in the European Championship final tournament, so quarantine will not affect the fate of the competition venue.

The quarantine decision for the entire team was made by local health authorities. My quarantine lasts two weeks.

