Volleyball The women will finally be able to chase the European Championship place – the strong point of the past years is now the biggest question mark

Women the volleyball national team will finally leave for the European Championship qualifiers to be played out of a strange situation.

Finland is fighting for the final tournament venue with two yellow beak liberals. Netta Laaksonen and Laura Penttilä start their A-national team journey with an important betting game against Slovakia.

Laaksonen, 20, played for the championship team LP Viesti and Penttilä, 19, in Nurmo’s JymyVolley during the last league season.

Last years of credit crunch Roosa Koskelo and Tiiamari Sievänen skip this summer’s national team games.

Representing a tough German team from Stuttgart, Koskelo is healing his ailments and LP Kangasala’s mainstay Sievänen is taking a breath after a heavy corona period.

With the standard face of the 2010s Hillaelina Hämäläinen and Saana Koljonen withdrew from the fields earlier, the liberal situation has turned on its head. There is no longer any information about the scarcity of abundance. New entrepreneurs now have their chance.

“Sure, Netta and Laura are in a tough place, but they need to see the situation as an ultimate opportunity. Understand the uniqueness of the moment and strike a catch, ”head coach Tapio Kangasniemi highlight.

Kangasniemi has told the newcomers his own national team story and urged him to take an example.

“I would hardly have ever become the number one Liberal on the national team if it hadn’t Heinon Jussi would have been left out Mauro Berruton from the group. It would have been bad to come past Jussi, ”Kangasniemi points to the turning points of the mid-2000s.

To the camp group nominated players will also be eliminated Michaela Madsen. The center is not in perfect condition due to ailments. Another centerpiece Roosa Laakkonen and pier Noora Kosonen withdrew as early as the survey stage.

“I want the eyes of all the players going out to play. No one should come by force. I have had a longer time to sense the situation than usual, because this process was kind of gone through three times. ”

According to the original plan, the European Championship qualifiers were to be played last fall. Tournaments were postponed due to the corona, first to January and later to May.

“Clearly, the situation has caused extra stress. Uncertainty has been reflected more in some players and little in others. Individual solutions must be respected. ”

Played in Nantes, France Kaisa Alanko and Suvi Kokkonen and represented Olbia, Italy Piia Korhonen related to camp strength a little later. Kokkonen and Korhonen have recovered from their ankle problems. This is important for Finland’s attack power.

Kangasniemen the troops led by him advanced to the Fall 2019 European Championships after as much as a 30-year hiatus and are now hunting for a final tournament spot for the second time in a row.

Finland is fighting for two flags with Slovakia, Montenegro and Kosovo. The countries will meet each other once, first in Podgorica, Montenegro, and the following week in Nitra, Slovakia.

Slovakia was twelfth in the previous European Championships and is the number one favorite in the block. Finland is probably struggling for the second place, mainly with Montenegro.

“We win or lose as a team. I don’t want to put the solver referring in advance to anyone’s shoulders. The pier department now has a delightfully extensive arsenal. You can expect good performances from there, ”Kangasniemi paves the way.

WOMEN’S EM-QUALIFICATION

Podgorica (Montenegro)

7.5. at 18.00 Finland-Slovakia

8.5. at 21.00 Finland-Montenegro

9.5. at 6 pm Finland-Kosovo

Nitra (Slovakia)

13.5. at 9.30 pm Finland-Kosovo

14.5. at 6.30 pm Finland-Montenegro

15.5. at 9.30 pm Finland-Slovakia

Finland’s team

Passengers: Kaisa Alanko Nantes (France), Katja Kylmäaho Kangasala.

Multiplayers: Ronja Heikkiniemi Kangasala, Salla Karhu Kangasala, Suvi Kokkonen Nantes (France), Jessica Kosonen Pallo-Karhut, Emmi Riikilä Hämeenlinna.

Middle fighters: Anna Czakan Message, Nea Haatainen Message, Daniela Öhman Hämeenlinna.

Chippers: Piia Korhonen Olbia (Italy), Yasmine Madsen Hämeenlinna.

Liberos: Netta Laaksonen Message, Laura Penttilä JymyVolley.