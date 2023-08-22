Volleyball | The volleyball women’s next place already requires a super surprise at the European Championships

On Monday evening, Finland lost to Spain 1–3 in a match lasting over two hours.

Finland the volleyball women’s further dreams experienced a crash in the first group of the European Championships in Tallinn, when Spain overthrew the Finnish group 3-1 on Monday evening in a more than two-hour thriller. The loss was Finland’s third out of four matches.

The match was even, as three of the four sets were only decided by overtime balls 26–24. Spain won the opening set 25–17, but Finland evened the sets by winning the second set 26–24. After that, Spain turned the tight sets in their favor and with their win moved up to the fourth place in Group D.

“Small things made the difference between the teams. We had a chance to almost secure a place in the next round, but it didn’t happen,” said the head coach Nicholas Buser In Yle’s TV interview.

In theory, Finland can still march to the quarterfinals in Florence, Italy, but the straw is very thin. Finland only has Wednesday’s match against Holland left. Holland is fifth in the European ranking, while Finland’s ranking is 22nd.

“The tournament is not over yet. It’s tough when the lollipop is within reach, but it’s taken away,” Buser described his disappointment, but was satisfied with his team’s fight.

Estonia is also still fighting for the next place, with two matches left. The group will be played until the end on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Finland however, fell fighting, as the team got up to a fierce battle after a slow opening set. At the beginning, Spain was on top of the game, because it had studied Finland’s hitting directions well and was able to repel the Finns’ attacks well.

“Spain’s attacking pace was tough at the beginning, and it took us a while to get into it,” Buser said.

In the second set, Finland’s attack improved, and the Finns used passari Kaisa Alangon created places more efficiently. In the quarterback, Alanko was helped by the improved reception of kickoffs.

Finland got a lot of help from the substitutes in the problem areas of the game. Turned 24 on Monday Emilia Kääntä came on the field in the second period, picked up kicks well and took responsibility in attacks as well. A 26-24 victory in the second set was sealed Roosa Laakkonen with his defense. In the fourth set, he became a chipper Maid Korhonen also attacked effectively at times.