Volleyball The volleyball women decided to win their European Championship qualifiers: “Increase confidence when we can recycle players”

Value-sawing dreams survived the Kosovo crusher.

Finland on Sunday, the women’s volleyball team ended the first European Championship qualifiers in Podgorica, Montenegro, with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-10, 25-15) victory over Kosovo. Finland’s one-sided show lasted 57 minutes.

The victory in the qualifying tournament was Finland’s second. The previous one came on Saturday from the host country Montenegro.

Finland’s victory over Kosovo came strongly in a different seven, with the team playing its two previous matches. Head coach Tapio Kangasniemi marched to the opening with a passari-chipper duo Katja Kylmäahon and Yasmine Madsenin. Salla Karhu and Emmi Riikilä opened as multiplayer players, Anna Czakan and Daniela Öhman in the middle as well Netta Laaksonen liberona.

In the first round, Finland’s game stalled when Kosovo escaped to lead 7–2. From now on, there seemed to be one team on the field, as Finland beat nine points in a row with the Riigilä pass and could no longer lead Kosovo.

In the second installment Jessica Kosonen and Nea Haatainen also got rid of the Finnish players. Kosovo scored only three attack points in the round.

The third set brought no change to the game, although Kosovo momentarily achieved something in its offensive game.

Finland of the players, the chipper Madsen recorded a handsome statistic of 17 / + 14 and, like the Montenegro match, shone Czakan 12 / + 11. Czakan marked five fights.

Against Kosovo, Finland won the attack balls 37–20, the counter points 10–2 and the ace passes 9–3.

“While the opponent wasn’t that good now, we kept our own level. It increases confidence when we can recycle players, ”Madsen told Yle and wished her a happy Mother’s Day.

Finland lost its opening match to Slovakia 0–3 in the Podgorica qualifying tournament, but kept their European Championship dream of surviving by winning Montenegro and Kosovo.

The fate of the Finnish European Championship venue will be decided in the second qualifying tournament, which will be played in Nitra, Slovakia on 13-15. May. The two best in the qualifying group will survive the European Championships in August-September.