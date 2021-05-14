Volleyball The volleyball players rolled in style for the Montenegro and European Championships – the start of the decisive qualifying match was more difficult, the prize was waiting for the end

The Finnish prize pool will continue when the women’s volleyball team wins a place in the European Championships for the fourth time.

Finland the women’s volleyball national team secured their place in the qualifiers on Friday in the August-September European Championship finals. The Finnish team was able to ventilate the venue even before the qualifying match against Montenegro in Slovakia’s Nitra had ended.

In the D qualifying block, Finland had enough to win two places in the European Championship against Montenegro. Finland lost the opening round, but won the next three and the whole match 3–1 (22–25, 25–22, 25–16, 25–22).

To Finland Montenegro, which lost 2-3 in the first qualifying tournament last weekend, started strongly in Nitra and won the opening round in 28 minutes. Another tranche was already threateningly going to Montenegro, but thanks mainly Salla Karhun Finland stood up for the determined batting game and leveled up to 1-1.

Finland intensified their defense as the match aged. On the other hand, there was much room for improvement in the reception of feeds.

Third the lot was a water distributor, as its victory guaranteed Finland an EM place. The batch passed from start to finish under Finnish control through, among other things, situations 9–2, 14–6 and 22–11.

The fourth round went from Finland to victory. The winning of the rounds and matches as well as the European Championship venue were a pleasant prize for Finland after the qualifiers were postponed several times due to the corona situation.

Finland won the second qualifying tournament in Kosovo in Nitra on Friday, starting 3–0. Finland will end the European Championship qualifiers on Saturday against Slovakia, which has already secured its final tournament place.

Finland played in the last women’s European Championship final tournament in Turkey two years ago. The August-September Games are the fourth European Championship event in Finland’s history.

Finland the team’s preparation for the match was not very optimal. One of the team members got a positive test result in the game day corona test in the morning and was immediately isolated from the rest of the team.

The team received a game permit from the local authorities and the European Volleyball Federation CEV, with all other test results being negative only one and a half Ari Virtanen HS hours before the start of the match. In this case, in addition to the rapid tests, the results of the completed pcr tests also showed a negative result for all others.