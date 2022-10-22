Volleyball | The university team was photographed topless – the photos fell into the wrong hands in the United States

The University of Wisconsin women’s volleyball team celebrated the championship topless, and the photos ended up in the wrong hands. The police are investigating the case.

of Wisconsin the varsity women’s volleyball team celebrated Big Ten -conference championship in November 2021. The team is of high quality, as it has participated in the last three years in the sport Final four – event, i.e. playing for the university championship.

This week, the team known as the Badgers has been featured for reasons other than sports. Photos and video taken of the team’s players have spread on the internet.

The uproar has been caused by the fact that in the shots in question, the team’s players have exposed their breasts to the camera.

Local of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel the included photo was taken just last November after the conference championship was decided. In a press release published by the University of Wisconsin, it is said that the footage was not intended for general distribution, which is why a police investigation has been initiated.

According to the release, the team members have been in contact with the campus police authorities, because pictures taken of them have been put on public distribution. According to the university’s sports department, the police suspect that several criminal charges are involved, such as publishing sensitive images without the subjects’ permission.

The University of Wisconsin has announced its support for volleyball players who have been the targets of abuse.

The team’s performance does not seem to have been affected by the turbulence, as the Badgers beat Michigan State University 3-0 at home on Friday.