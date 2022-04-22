Volleyball The struggle for the women’s volleyball championship continues to be fierce: It’s the turn of the fabric industry to be on the neck

The wins are exactly 3–3, and the champion will survive on Sunday in Kuusamo.

Women In the volleyball league, the seventh final will be seen this weekend, as did the men, as LP Kangasala defeated Kuusamo’s Pallo-Karhut 3–1 in his sixth final at his home hall in Pitkäjärvi on Friday.

LP Kangasala was ahead in all areas except the opening round. There Arttu Keränen the team was a bit nervous and made a lot of mistakes.

“The level of the game was not high in the opening round, both teams are tired. But from the second installment onwards, our fight was where we were better, ”Keränen summed up.

Pallo-Karhut had to make a substitution after 80 minutes Jalissa Trotteria, which ran in the hall with the crutches. However, the game of the guests in Venla Huurne did not crash.

“The loss wasn’t due to Trotter’s absence, the attackers will certainly take more time to get used to his passport style. More of this depends on the state of mind, ”said PaKan libero Sanna Häkkinen.

Emmi Riikilä led by 20 points to a balanced LP offensive game. Gabriela Da Silva made 18 and Ronja Heikkiniemi 15 points. Roosa Laakkonen Nine out of 14 points came with fights, that was half the number of LPs.

“In Kuusamo, we need to add one more gear to the game. This game was won in the vitos, where a maximum is needed, ”Riikilä emphasized.

Riigilä is another LP player whose life partner is playing in the finals of another sport. The average player Braedyn Tutton partner Defender of Tappara Brady Austin was there to encourage, as has been the case in all the finals.

State partner Ville Lastikka At the same time, he played the second floorball final in Tampere, which his team Classic lost.

Riigilä played with his ankle taped as he was injured in the opening final.

“I got scared that the season was here. A few years ago, another ankle went to the European Championships. Fortunately, I survived in fright, ”Riikilä commented.