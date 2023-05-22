Volleyball | The star player who was dropped from the Finnish national team will continue in Russia

Lauri Kerminen has signed an extension contract with Dinamo Moscow, reports the Russian news agency Tass.

Volleyball player Lauri Kerminen has signed an extension contract with Dinamo Moscow, reports a Russian news agency Tass. The matter was confirmed to Tassi by Kerminen’s player agent Victor Ivanov.

Next season for Kermi, 30, ninth in Russia and fourth in Dinamo.

Kerminen came under severe criticism last year when he stayed in Russia, even though the country is waging a bloody war of aggression in Ukraine.

Kerminen said last May that his loved ones had also received strong feedback.

“It’s unfair that they were targeted because of my work and my choices. I don’t accept that kind of behavior,” the libero said.

Kerminen said last summer In an interview with STTthat he intended to cancel his contract with Dinamo Moscow after Russia launched its offensive.

However, according to Kerminen, terminating the contract would have cost him almost one million euros, and he therefore played until the end of the season.

“Of course, the demand was a complete shock. Because the amount was so huge, I had to stay in Russia due to financial issues, even if I wanted to return to Finland,” Kerminen said.

Kerminen returned to Russia after the summer and now also signed a new extension contract.

Creamy was suspended last summer from the activities of the Finnish national volleyball team. He has played 189 national matches and represented Finland, for example, twice in the World Championships.

Kerminen has won the Russian championship three times: in 2019 in Kuzbass Kemerovo and in 2021 and 2022 in Dinamo.

He was chosen as the best libero of the Russian league in 2019

