Volleyball | The shirt read Rissanen, but it was Louhela who disciplined the Vantaa Ducks

Louhela, who had already finished his career, became the gig man in place of the injured Atte Rissanen.

In March 2022 once finished his career Ville Louhela became the hero of Karelian Hurmos in Joensuu, when the team started the 2023–24 season in the volleyball Championship League on Sunday. The Joensuu team beat the Vantaa Ducks 3–2.

“I came to play this match, the continuation has not been agreed upon. The day job as an electrician is the main thing, and in the summer I played a little bit of music,” Louhela said.

On the back of Louhela’s shirt was the number 8 and the name Rissanen.

“He’s injured, I came to help,” Louhela pointed to the centre-back Atte Rissasee.

Louhela replaced the Bulgarian chipper in the third set Alex Nikolaev. Louhela served no less than six aces, three of them in a row in the fourth set.

“I hadn’t played in almost two years, compared to that it went well. A couple of times I participated in the training sessions”, Louhela admitted.

Trance got a new head coach for this season, when a Singaporean became the coach of the Finnish under-17 women’s national team in February 2023 Daryl Tay took the reins.

“Louhela has only been involved for a week. He didn’t play anywhere last season. He was an experienced father figure for the young team today,” praised the only 29-year-old Tay.

Also the coach of the Ducks Juho Rajala saw Louhela’s importance to his team as great.

“Louhela crushed us with a pass. He led Hurmos to victory,” Rajala admitted.

Louhela, 32, who started his career in the league already in the 2010–11 season, collected a total of 14 points. He was together Janne Marttilan with Hurmos most effective.

Hurmos had a strong serve. There were a total of 12 aces and only eight service errors. Passari Niko Haapakoski and a 19-year-old chipper Roope Haapoja served two aces.

The most effective Ducks, who also started their season, was a Montenegrin chipper Milutin Pavicevic with 27 points. Kalle Kattelus scored 14 points.

“Pavicevic started well, but the pace stopped a bit as the match progressed,” Rajala admitted.