Volleyball | The national team player reminds us of an important point: “You always have to have a backup plan”

Henrik Porkka, who grew up in Kotka, “came out to people” and now enjoys his life in the capital region. The Vantaa Ducks middle defender’s days are filled with training, matches, studying and working.

Water drips from the sky, but in a bright cafe in Helsinki, a volleyball player Henrik Porkka exudes energy and satisfaction. There is reason to be happy, because many pieces fell into place after the central defender of the national team decided to return to Finland and the capital region after two seasons spent in Switzerland.

Porkka, 24, is one of those players who have realized that there is no need to obsessively pursue a career abroad after getting there once.

Growing up in Kotka, Karhulan Veikkoin’s upbringing had time to play in the men’s domestic main league in the ranks of Leka Volley and Hurrikaani-Loimaa before heading to Switzerland for two seasons. The first season in the alpine country was spent in Näfels’ shirt and the second in Lucerne.

“Both the seasons were weak in terms of games. First came sixth place, and the following year our team was seventh. For me, the years in Switzerland were about gaining experience and learned about professionalism. The years taught me to feel responsibility and take it,” says Porkka.

“When I went there, I was reserved, but now I’m more vocal in practices and games.”

Porkka says that it was good to be a Finn in Switzerland.

“Everything worked, and the agreed matters were taken care of.”

Player market are limited, and playing spots in foreign clubs are tight. Due to many factors, Porkka also quickly made the decision to return to Finland after the season ended.

“I wanted to let people know. I asked my agent [Nisse Huttunen] to ask the Ducks if they would be interested in signing me. Pretty soon things were sorted out.”

It was important for Porka to get close to home (Kotka), to continue his studies as a tradesman and to do the internship part of his studies.

“My girlfriend and I decided that the capital region is the best place for us.”

Porkka studies business administration at LAB University of Applied Sciences and specializes in marketing in his studies.

Carrot is on the same lines than Toni Kankaanpää. The long-time captain of the Ducks, who has now finished his playing career, recently reminded that studying is worth it in addition to a playing career.

“There must always be a back up [varasuunnitelma]. For example, injuries cannot be predicted. Pleikkari is good as a means of communication, but you can’t stand playing it day after day and it doesn’t move people forward. Volleyball players still have time to study. In this sport, for example, you don’t need as many side exercises as in ice hockey.”

The player, who lives in Korso, Vantaa, is currently doing an internship in Helsinki. The employer is event and marketing industry organizer Rivents.

“To my work includes content production for social media platforms and video and photo editing. I’ve made Champions League match info and summary videos. The work also includes producing material for the Sports Gala website. At some point, I will also start making material for the Power cup.”

“This is the first time I have a real job, and this job feels like my own.”

Porkka won the SC bronze in the ranks of Hurrikaani-Loimaa in the spring of 2019. The youth Finnish championship in beach volleyball came Niko Suihkonen with in 2015.

Porka thinks it’s best to go one year at a time and see what the future brings.

Abroad playing can sometimes still be an option if “a good package is found”. In Porka’s opinion, such a package would include a good team, good coaching and a decent salary.

Now thoughts related to playing and training are in Vantaa.

“The beginning could have gone better, but the feelings are positive because we have a lot of potential to improve. Everyone is committed to making it to the medals.”

Henrik Porkka has played 77 men’s international matches. He has been in the EC tournament twice and in the World Cup tournament once.

Injuries have plagued the Ducks’ early season

Good or even an excellent start to the season can mean a lot in some ball sports when we move towards spring and the most important matches.

A year ago, Vantaa Ducks got off to a great start in the Men’s Championship League and won their first four matches. Complete hits boosted confidence, and in a nuanced season, the skills were finally enough to reach the quarterfinals.

The Ducks’ setups have been different since the beginning of the season. The head coach Juho at Rajala and his auxiliaries have had their fair share of challenges.

“The start has been broken. There have been some injuries, and one player had the coronavirus disease. It’s not always known who is fit to play. There have been too many changes,” says Rajala.

To be successful, every team needs a good chipper. There were setbacks for the Ducks when the ball killers Niko Mäki-Valtari and Alek Rastamo were sidelined at the beginning of the season.

Mäki-Valtari injured his knee before the start of the season. The injury required surgery, and the player is expected to be on the sidelines until the beginning of February.

Rastamo had problems with his thigh, but now he is fit to play. Marko Määttanen still rehabilitating his shoulder.

Ducks however, found a solution to his hacking problem, and Rajala knew it well Ville Sorvoja came to help from North Ostrobothnia.

Sorvoja proved to be a worthy gig man and played the first four matches of the season. Of those, the Ducks now have a total of three points.

The winning account was opened last weekend, when the Ducks defeated Kjyjärve, who had been promoted to the league, 3–2 away from home.

The Ducks foreign aid is a French libero Louis Pineau and a Slovenian all-rounder Sergej Drobnič.

“They have done reasonably well. Louis has been good defensively. Sergej has played well in the reception, and he is an unyielding guy. There is still work to be done in the attacking game”, says Rajala.

Vantaa Ducks will meet TuTo-Volley in the men’s Championship League on Saturday (15.10.) in the Lumo hall starting at 5 p.m.