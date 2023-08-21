Volleyball | The national men’s volleyball team narrowly lost their EC competition general

Mäkinen was the power man of the Finnish national volleyball team in the European Championships in Romania.

to the European Championships The Finnish men’s national volleyball team, which is preparing, lost a five-set international match to Romania on Monday. In the match played in Brasov, the home team won the decisive set 15–13 and took the set 3–2. On Sunday, the teams’ five-round match ended with a Finnish celebration.

On Monday, Finland’s number one name was the general player who came on the field in the second set Sakari Mäkinen with 17 points. Chopper Joonas Jokela and general player Jiri Hänninen reached 12 points. Passarina played Eemi Terportti three sets and Fedor Ivanov from the fourth set.

The head coach by Joel Banks is scheduled to announce the 14-player European Championship team at the beginning of the week.

Finland, which is ranked 11th in the European ranking, will start its EC match on Wednesday next week against Croatia. Finland will play the first group matches in Varna, Bulgaria.