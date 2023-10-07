Volleyball | The Kattellus brothers create a career in Vantaa – the model was already found as a child in father’s games and training sessions

The Ducks’ second-generation brother duo were seen in a home game against VaLePa.

Sami Leinonen played 477 volleyball championship matches in his career, which was 18 more than he played Juha Kattelus.

Sons of the latter Kalle and Ville however, have already played many more league matches than Sam’s boys Jiri and Miro.

Three of these second-generation players were seen on Saturday in Vantaa, when Katteluksi Ducks lost to Leinosten VaLePa 0–3 in the Champions League. Jiri Leinonen was not in the lineup now.

Of the four, Kalle has played the most league matches, the all-rounder, who has been playing for the Ducks for the eighth season, now has 193. Ville has 94 matches, Miro 78 and Jiri 41.

“My older brother got me excited about the sport as well, and I remember going to my father’s games and training sessions since I was a little kid. They were important events for a small child. Now, as a 21-year-old professional player, I still have that passion and fire,” says Ville Kattelus.

Ville Kattelus (left) and Kalle Kattelus play volleyball inspired by Juha's father's example.

Juha Kattelus decided in April 1999 in Pieksämäki the championship for Keski-Savo Pater and he also won three SM bronzes.

Sami Leinonen did not win the championships, Jiri won gold last season among the boys. Kalle and Ville Kattelus have not yet celebrated their medals.

“I have still gained a lot from volleyball, even though it has taken some time. I have also had time to substitute a special education teacher in a primary school. The father is also a special education teacher. As a special education teacher, you can see the children’s development very well, and the work is very rewarding,” says Kalle Kattelus.

In addition to playing, Ville Kattelus is studying to become a rehabilitation instructor. The goal of Kalle Kattelus, 24, is to study to become a classroom teacher.

“Technology has changed a lot of the content of studying from what I remember in elementary school,” says Kalle Kattelus.

VaLePan's Miro Leinonen is also a second-generation volleyball player.

Saturday night in the second match, Kykyrven Kyky beat Joensuu’s Karelia Hurmos 3–1 at home.

Renars-Pauls Jansons 21 and guests Niko-Matias Puhakka With 15 points, they were the most efficient.