Volleyball | The group opponents of the Champions League were drawn: “Really good chances to reach the next round”

Vammala Volleyball will meet the champion teams of three countries in the first round of the Champions League.

19.7. 20:05

Men’s Finnish volleyball champion VaLePa will play in the Champions League for the sixth season in a row next season. Three champions of their country were drawn as the group opponents of the Finnish team in the first round.

Hypo Tirol Innsbruck (Austria), Dynamo Apeldoorn (Netherlands) and Prometey Dnipro (Ukraine) will face VaLePa.

“A very good draw result for us. Really good chances to get to the next round, of course, and of course we still aim for a place in the group stage from there,” head coach Janne Kangaskokko said after the draw in the Volleyball Association’s press release.

The teams play a tournament where all the teams in the group play against each other. The best two teams from each group advance to the next tournament, from which the group winners and the best runner-up team advance to the actual group stage.