Volleyball | The Finnish Volleyball Association punished an official of the women’s league club for inappropriate behavior

Yle reported in the fall that Suek is investigating the Hämeenlinna Volleyball Club for ethical violations.

Volleyball Association has ordered an official of the women’s Champions League club to be ineligible for representation in the association’s bodies for three years due to sexually inappropriate behavior. The Finnish Volleyball Federation tells about the punishment in its press release.

Over reported in September that the Finnish Sports Ethics Center (Suek) is investigating the ethical violation that occurred inside the Hämeenlinna Volleyball Club. In its press release, the Finnish Volleyball Federation did not announce the club to which the punishment applies.

Manager of Hämeenlinna Volleyball Club Ville Kalliomäki did not want to comment on the matter to STT.

Suek conducted an investigation into the matter, based on which it was clear that the club’s official had behaved inappropriately in the period from spring 2021 to autumn of the same year. Among other things, he hinted sexually.

The Finnish Volleyball Federation considered that the action violated or seriously violated the ethical principles of volleyball and sports. The reprehensibility of the action was increased by the fact that the player is in a subordinate position in the club compared to the club’s official.

The rules group of the Finnish Volleyball Association ruled that the official was ineligible to represent the club in the association’s bodies or act as a trustee in the years 2023–2025. In addition, the official was ordered to pay a fine of one thousand euros to the union.

Volleyball Association also imposed a fine of 3,000 euros on the club.

According to the union, it is not believable that the club’s board or other management did not know about the employee’s procedures or the expressions used. According to the union, the club neglected the principle that those involved in the activity should feel safe in the club. In addition, the association considered it punishable that the club had not sufficiently clearly brought up ways in which the members of the club can express insecurity or distaste for the behavior in the club.

The Volleyball Association emphasizes that the association and thereby all its member clubs are committed to the responsibility program of the sport and the joint responsibility program of the entire sports community 2020–2024. The key areas of the responsibility program are good governance, safe operating environment, equality and equity, environment and climate, and anti-doping.