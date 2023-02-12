Volleyball | The club boss has a clear vision of how Vantaa Ducks could return to the limelight

The chairman of Korson Veto, Ari Koskenoja, says that the season will be a financial loss. There are also plenty of challenges in terms of gameplay.

Ducks–Hurmos 2–3

Vantaa The Ducks defend the reputation of the capital region in the Men’s Volleyball Championship League, but once again there are enough challenges to share with others.

Korson Veto’s representative team is part of the standard equipment of the main series, but it has won medals only once so far: in the spring of 2004, it won bronze at the WC. The other seasons have been fluctuating. Iloa has come in the playoffs, but there has been a real place in the qualifiers.

The Ducks started the current season with hope, but difficulties soon came.

“It’s been a great success. First there were injuries, and then there was a wave of flu, which forced the postponement of three matches. It has gone a little better now,” says the chairman of Korson Veto Ari Koskenoja.

Ari Koskenoja

He referred to the Ducks’ two previous matches before Sunday’s match against Karelia Hurmo from Joensuu. Before the Hurmosta match, the Ducks had time to beat Kyjyjarve and Tuto-Volley, but after them there was a bitter setback in the Lumo hall after a battle of more than two and a half hours.

Hurmos snapped their three-game losing streak and beat the Ducks 3-2 on Sunday.

The head coach Juho Rajalan The Ducks, playing in command, were already down 0–2 in the sets, but came from behind to level and forced their opponents into the fifth set. Hurmos took it 15–13.

A fresh face was seen in the Ducks lineup when Hasib Fowad Rezai was dominating the team’s French libero. Louis Pineu was on an arranged vacation in northern Finland.

HS told the story of sissy Rezai in 2019.

To be an engineer Rezai, who has graduated, normally plays in the first league in Karhula’s Veikoi, but now there was an opportunity to play in the main league again.

Hassib Fowad Rezai, photo from 2019.

“It was nice to be able to play in the league after almost a year’s break. My work patterns have changed and therefore it is not possible to play league all the time. Now we were in two sets of problems in attacks. Then we improved, but Hurmos played the decisive points better in the fifth set,” said Rezai.

The head coach Rajala was satisfied with Rezai’s advances.

“Rezai took excellent care of his land and was able to help us,” said Rajala.

The worst setback for the Ducks came when the all-around player Marko Määttanen hurt his calf.

“Probably the calf was torn, but the matter will become clear in more detailed descriptions,” said Rajala.

According to chairman Koskenoja, the Ducks’ season has also been very difficult financially.

“The corona era first laid the foundations. The result was that the people could not come to the place, at least not since the beginning of the season. The global situation also has an effect. Companies themselves do not see what the future holds and are wary of entering into contracts. When you propose to conclude a contract, the decision-making is transferred.”

The budget of the Ducks league team is 275,000 euros.

“In a month, our goal is to have the house full for the last regular season match against Hurrikaani-Loimaa. Even if the last match is sold out, the economy will freeze,” says Koskenoja.

Is it any way for the Ducks to take a permanent place in the limelight and break the cycle of alternating between the opening rounds of the playoffs and staying in the series?

“The organization should be strengthened and thus the team as well. But this requires money”, thinks Koskenoja.

“In the capital region, wise heads should be put together in order to be able to take the next step in development.”

The Ducks’ background forces cannot be blamed for persistence. In many other communities, it would have been possible to give up already, but Ducks has persevered despite the setbacks.

“Most of the fighting force of Bronze Spring 2004 is still involved. There has certainly been more life wisdom, but the step has shortened. A group of about 40 people has been faithfully involved. It’s a committed crowd that puts Ducks’ events first on their calendar,” says Koskenoja.

The Ducks are on a roll until the end of the season, as their remaining games in the regular season are against top teams. Ducks play away against Savo-Volley and Akaa-Volley, and at home they will face VaLePa and Hurrikaani-Loimaa.

League the remaining rounds will see a fierce battle for who will take the last playoff spot, who will keep their league spot and who will be looking for momentum in the qualifiers.

