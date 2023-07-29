Volleyball | Switzerland softened up Finland in the national match preparing for the European Championships

The Finnish women’s national volleyball team lost to Switzerland on Friday in a match preparing for the European Championships.

28.7. 22:11

Host country Switzerland won the match 25–19, 25–18, 10–25, 26–24.

The teams will meet again on Saturday, and an unofficial practice game will be played on Sunday.

Volleyball the women’s European Championship starts on August 15. Finland starts its game in Group D against Slovakia in Tallinn on August 17.