Saturday, July 29, 2023
Volleyball | Switzerland softened up Finland in the national match preparing for the European Championships

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 29, 2023
in World Europe
0
Volleyball | Switzerland softened up Finland in the national match preparing for the European Championships

The Finnish women’s national volleyball team lost to Switzerland on Friday in a match preparing for the European Championships.

Finland the women’s national volleyball team lost to Switzerland in the national match preparing for the European Championships on Friday evening.

Host country Switzerland won the match 25–19, 25–18, 10–25, 26–24.

The teams will meet again on Saturday, and an unofficial practice game will be played on Sunday.

Volleyball the women’s European Championship starts on August 15. Finland starts its game in Group D against Slovakia in Tallinn on August 17.

