Volleyball Star player Lauri Kerminen says a huge demand for money has forced him to stay in Russia: “Complete shock”

Lauri Kerminen’s play in Russia and the publication of the championship picture on Instagram spawned a flood of feedback. Kerminen accepts the criticism but hopes that people close to him will be left alone.

Finnish one of the brightest stars in volleyball Lauri Kerminen recently celebrated the Russian League championship in the ranks of Dinamo Moscow.

Kerminen’s stay on the team despite the war in Ukraine caused a huge backlash.

Lauri Kerminen, 29, had a third championship on Russian soil. Libero’s previous gold medals are Dinamo from Moscow and Kuzbass from Kemerovo.

Many strongly criticized Kermi for staying in Moscow after the outbreak of the Ukrainian war over the Russian invasion.

In an interview with STT, Kerminen says that the last three months have been the toughest part of his life.

“It’s been especially on the spiritual side, things have been thought through day and night. When I left for the new day, it was impossible to know what kind of feedback would come from any party. ”

After the outbreak of war in Ukraine, Kerminen was ready to pack his goods quickly to leave Russia.

“The intention was to terminate the agreement and return to Finland. I first contacted my manager and we went through things. ”

“I next went to the club president and GM to ask for the contract to be terminated. They gave the green light, so the next day I went to the hall to sign the termination of the contract. ”

Creamy expected a complete surprise. It turned out that there had been an order from the upper parties of the club not to write demolition paper.

“They promised to come back. The next day I was informed that I could leave, but it would cost. The amount was not quite a million euros, but it will not freeze for long. ”

“The demand was, of course, a complete shock. Because the amount was so huge, I had to stay in Russia for financial reasons, even if I wanted to return to Finland. ”

Kerminen says despite the fierce demand, he understands the follow-up, even though he was at times very angry about the decision.

“Because I was an important piece of the whole, they couldn’t jeopardize the well-being of the club. Even though I was angry at the decision, I try to think about it for them as well. ”

Lauri Kerminen is a libero player.

He is sorry that the International Volleyball Federation did not help volleyball players playing in Russia, as did some other sports federations.

“On the volleyball side, there was no contract freeze, like in football. If the same had been done, foreigners could have left the country without sanctions. ”

Russia’s attack on Ukraine revolved around Kerminen’s mind on a daily basis, and his thoughts were gloomy at times.

“War is always really wrong, you can’t help but hope for peace in Ukraine. I also think everyone has a duty to defend their homeland if someone threatens its very existence.”

The war was on the wallpaper among the Dinamo team. The group also included a Bulgarian player, an Italian coach and several Russian-born players.

“We talked about the war every day. We were still all at work and kept our focus on it. It felt like the Russian players weren’t in favor of the war either,” says Kerminen.

Kerminen received feedback from Finland since he decided to stay in Russia. The feedback jump escalated after he posted a picture of himself with the championship trophy on Instagram.

“The picture could have gone unpublished, I was just happy at the time and the end of the long journey.”

Libero says he is particularly sad that the nasty feedback messages were also directed at those close to him.

“It is unreasonable that they were subjected to such work and choices. I do not accept such use.”

He says he has received feedback from side to side.

“It has come, and of course I understand it, although some feel very bad. For example, I have been said to support the war, and some have demanded that I be imprisoned.”

“Correspondingly, a good comment came when I returned to Finland by car. At the time, the person behind me at the border inspection congratulated me on the championship.”

Kerminen is not involved in the national team spring national matches and Silver League matches.

“It had already been agreed before the start of the war by the head coach Joel Banksin and assistant coach Sami Kurttilan with. I have practiced for ten years practically all year round, so now I was supposed to take a little rest. ”

Kerminen says the break will be needed.

“Thoughts still revolved largely in the past season and in war matters. However, I will return to the national team in the summer for the European Championship qualifying camp. ”

Next season’s game plans are fully open.

“The track is being mapped and searched.”