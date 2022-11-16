SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Former volleyball player Isabel Salgado, 62, died on Wednesday, the Brazilian Olympic Committee and the press office of Carol Solberg, daughter of Isabel, said two days ago. after the former player was announced as a member of the transitional cabinet of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who mourned her death.

“Isabel Salgado. One of the biggest names in Brazilian sport left us at the age of 62… A pro on and off the court. He will be greatly missed”, said the COB on his profile on the social network.

Carol Solberg’s press office, who is a beach volleyball player, also confirmed Isabel’s death and said that the funeral will take place on Thursday in Rio de Janeiro, the city where she was born and started her career.

“We appreciate the solidarity and ask for everyone’s understanding in this difficult time for family and friends,” said Carol Solberg’s press office.

Isabel was hospitalized at Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo, according to a source with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified, and died this morning. The cause of death has not been reported.

An icon of Brazilian women’s volleyball, Isabel defended the Brazilian team at the 1980 Olympics in Moscow and 1984 in Los Angeles. She was also one of the pioneers of beach volleyball in the country and two of her children currently play on the sands –in addition to Carol Solberg, Pedro Solberg is also an athlete–, and a third, Maria Clara, is a retired player.

Off the courts, Isabel has also always been an active political voice and, this week, she was named as a member of the government’s transition to sports issues.

Lula, who is in Egypt for the climate conference of the United Nations (UN) COP27, lamented the death of the former player.

“Isabel Salgado was not only a symbol for the sport, but also for fighting in defense of her ideals. His pioneering spirit in the sport opened doors for many Brazilian women. Her achievements took Brazil to another level in the history of women’s volleyball”, said the president-elect in a publication accompanied by a photo of her next to Isabel.

“A reference both on the court and on the beach, she was invited to join the Technical Sports Group in the Transition Cabinet for her competence as an athlete and active voice for a fairer country. My condolences and solidarity with the children, grandchildren, relatives and admirers of Maria Isabel Barroso Salgado, our eternal Isabel of Vôlei.”

Also former volleyball player Ana Moser, also appointed to Lula’s transition team, was another to mourn Isabel’s death.

“Irreparable loss, Isabel Salgado. My deepest condolences to all family and friends. Mourning,” she wrote.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simões and Rodrigo Viga Gaier)