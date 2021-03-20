Volleyball Savo Volley’s feeds too much for Vantaa Ducks

The final place of the men’s volleyball championship league will be decided on Sunday in Pielavesi.

Savo Volley – Vantaa Ducks 3–0, wins 1–1

Vantaa Ducks was the underdog in the second semi-final of the men’s volleyball championship in Pielavesi. Savo Volley, who won the regular season, defeated the visitor directly in three innings on Saturday. The lots ended on 25-19, 25-16 and 25-12.

The result means that the third and decisive semi-final match will be played on Sunday in Pielavesi. The second finalist, on the other hand, was decided as early as Saturday, when Vammala Volleyball defeated the Kokkola Tigers again.

“The series is now 1-1. Tomorrow [sunnuntaina] the matter is resolved. There’s not much to say about this game, ”said the Ducks coach Juho Rajala in the bulletin.

Ducks chipper Joonas Jokela celebrated in Vantaa but was now in the land of shadows. He scored just eight points and was left in the frost for six points. He accumulated four input errors as well as four attack errors.

Remember guest players Tommy Carmody scored 7 points.

According to Savo Volley’s release, the captain of the home team Antti Siltala whipped his troops into considerable ecstasy.

He took care of his own box at the front desk and attacked the 21 passports he received with 52 percent power.

“We were strong in the input box today. There was no need to undo the previous loss, we only played at our own level now, ”said Siltala.