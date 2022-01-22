Volleyball Savo Volley’s cup victory depended on the corona test

“I wouldn’t have gotten here if there had been a single positive result in the tests on Thursday,” Savo Volley’s coach Timo Tolvanen reminded.

22.1. 22:00

Savo Volley coach Timo Tolvanen was especially relieved when Savo Volley was the winner of the Finnish Volleyball Cup on Saturday.

Savo Volley defeated the Tigers 3–0 in the final of the Cup in Tampere, but the championship was already a days away.

“We got information about one player’s symptoms on Sunday, and since then, every player as well as a member of the management team has taken a home test every day. Last time on Thursday morning before leaving for Tampere. It would not have been possible to get here if there had been a single positive result in the tests on Thursday, ”Tolvanen pointed out.

This single player or chipper Olli-Pekka “Toy” Ojansivu the situation is captain Antti Siltalan according to moderate.

“The contacts have been close, and the toy survived home care, we could still hear it in the lungs on Saturday. Last Sunday, he did report his symptoms, and since then, everyone has had a home test. No one else has had any symptoms, ”Siltala said.

Tolvanen conveyed his thanks to the CEO To Timo Perälä.

“He had to run around town looking for these home test kits, there has been a shortage of them. Each player has received two vaccinations, and so have I. There have not even been third parties available in Kuopio yet, ”Tolvanen said.

Siltala said the team was able to live an almost normal life before the advent of the omicron transformation.

“There were no locks in Kuopio and life was pretty close to what it was even five years ago. There were very few corona infections in Kuopio before this new wave, ”said Siltala.

The quarantine on the ditch site ended the night between Friday and Saturday, meaning he could theoretically have played in the finals.

“I didn’t even consider that. You have to be careful. In any case, we have been instructed not to comment on these matters in detail, ”said Tolvanen.

Savo Volley celebrated the championship in Tampere with restraint, subject to corona restrictions.